Three construction workers died after they were trapped inside a building that collapsed on Saturday evening.

Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) said a building located at the corner of UN Avenue and Maria Orosa Street was undergoing demolition when its basement area collapsed around 11am.

The workers were trapped and were only found on Sunday morning as respondents were cautiously digging the building which according to MDRRMO is “leaning over five degrees in one direction”.

Aside from the fatalities, two other workers were brought to the hospital.

However, police said the incident was only reported around 5pm. Investigation has been ongoing.

A report said contractors of the building vowed to give assistance to the families of the victims. Ella Dionisio/DMS