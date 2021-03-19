Malacanang said on Thursday it is too early for President Rodrigo Duterte's critics to engage in politicking.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement in reaction to the launching of 1Sambayan coalition composed of two retired Supreme Court justices, former Cabinet and government officials and ex- lawmakers, among others.

"It's still early to talk about election and politics," he said in a televised press briefing.

He said the Palace has been insisting to set aside politics in the meantime as the country faces the coronavirus pandemic.

"We, in the administration, have been working first, pandemic first before politics," Roque stressed.

Retired Supreme Court Associate Justices Antonio Carpio and Conchita Carpio-Morales, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario, former Education Secretary Armin Luistro, Jesuit priest Fr. Albert Alejo, retired Rear Admiral Rommel Ong, former Negros Occidental Governor Rafael Coscolluela, former Commission on Audit Commissioner Heidi Mendoza, former party-list Rep. Neri Colmenares, Partido ng Manggagawa’s Rene Magtubo and Ricky Xavier, among others, have launched the pro-democracy coalition on Thursday.

The group plans to come up with a list of candidates who will challenge persons whom President Rodrigo Duterte will back for the 2022 national and local elections.

The former government officials have expressed dissatisfaction over how the current government has been handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carpio said the Filipino people deserve a better government.

Roque wished Carpio's group the best. Celerina Monte/DMS