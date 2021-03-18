The National Task Force Against COVID-19 ordered Tuesday concerned agencies to limit inbound international passengers and arrivals to 1,500 a day as it seeks ''to prevent the entry of SARS-CoV-2 variants from other countries and the further rise of cases.''

It also ''temporarily suspended the entry of foreign nationals and returning overseas Filipinos who are non-overseas Filipino Workers starting 0001 hours of March 20 until April 19'', said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, chairman of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, in a memorandum circular.

The exceptions are holders of 9(c) visas, medical repatriations and their escorts duly endorsed by the Department of Foreign Affairs-Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs or the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration; distressed returning overseas Filipinos duly endorsed by the Department of Foreign Affairs-Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs and emergency, humanitarian and other analogous cases approved by the NTF COVID-19.

''This significant rise in cases since the start of the year is highly likely to be attributed to increased transmission due to noncompliance to the minimum public health standards, especially during gatherings, increased mobility of people, delays in detection and isolation of infected patients and the entry of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern being potential increased transmissibility,'' the memorandum circular said.

The Department of Health, in a press statement on March 13, said 59 new cases were positive for the UK variant, 32 for South African variant and one case positive for the Brazilian variant.

Among the 59 UK variant cases, thirty are local cases, 18 are Returning Overseas Filipinos and 11 are being verified if these are local or imported cases, DOH said.

This brings the total number of UK variant cases to 177, DOH said.

Among 32 South African variant cases, twenty one are local cases, one is a Returning Overseas Filipino and 10 are still being verified.

The total South African variant cases are now 90, the DOH added.

One case found with the Brazilian variant is a Returning Overseas Filipino from Brazil. DMS