A total of 1, 449 violators were apprehended during the first night of the implementation of curfew hours in Metro Manila, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday.

Lt. General Cesar Hawthorne Binag, PNP deputy chief for operations, Manila has the most number of violators with 1,139.

"Fines were also issued to 1,588 curfew violators. They have the option to render community service if they fail to pay the fines imposed upon them," Binag said.

"Meanwhile, 547 curfew violators were issued initial warnings and subsequently released," he added.

A total of 8,341 police personnel were deployed at more than 370 checkpoint areas.

Brig. General Ildebrandi Usana, PNP spokesperson said, their personnel at the checkpoints should be in an area where people can see them.

"They should also wear their police uniforms, respectful and giving good advice to the people on how they should follow the minimum health protocols," Usana said.

PNP said the implementation of curfew was generally successful due to the support of the local government units (LGU) and the cooperation of the public.

The uniform curfew hours were imposed by the Metro Manila Council will start from 10pm to 5am to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the region as cases continues to increase. Ella Dionisio/DMS