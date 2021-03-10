Some 20 million doses of vaccine against coronavirus may arrive in the country by second quarter of this year, an official said.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. made the projection when President Rodrigo Duterte during his pre-recorded weekly "Talk To the People" on Monday night in Davao City inquired the possible doses of vaccine that may arrive by June or July.

"From what we can see, may be we can get more than 20 million between April, May, June, Sir, by second quarter," Galvez said.

He said the expected vaccines will come from China's Sinovax, World Health Organization-led COVAX facility, and Novavax.

"And then also by May-June, AstraZenica (vaccine) may also arrive. The private sector has ordered 2.6 million (doses)," the official said.

Galvez, along with some health experts, will fly to India on Tuesday night to sign supply agreements and negotiate for early deliveries of Novavax vaccine being manufactured by Serum Institute of India. Celerina Monte/DMS