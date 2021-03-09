Philippine coronavirus cases could reach up to 6,000 daily by the end of March if people fail to follow the minimum health standards amid the presence of "highly transmissible" variants of the virus, a health expert warned on Monday.

Butch Ong of the OCTA Research Team in the "Laging Handa" public briefing noted that over 3,000 COVID-19 cases were reported per day during the past days.

"We are afraid that the country is projected to have 5,000 to 6,000 cases (per day) by the end of March," he said.

He said the government needs to futher strengthen the vaccination program and for the public to follow the minimum health standards.

Ong urged the people to accept whatever vaccine that would arrive in their community.

"Whatever brand that arrives, please take the vaccine," he said, stressing that it would protect not only themselves and their families but the community as a whole.

He said all the vaccines that are approved and given the emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Authority are "safe and effective."

Some Filipinos have remained hesitant to receive particularly Chinese brand Sinovac vaccine. Currently, Sinovac and United Kingdom's AstraZeneca vaccines are available.

At the same time, Ong also expressed hope the local government units would continue with the COVID-19 tests for all the visitors arriving in their respective areas to ensure that the virus would not spread.

The Department of Health has reported South African and UK variants COVID-19 cases in the country. The two variants are said to be more infectious. Celerina Monte/DMS