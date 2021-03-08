For the third straight day, the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases.

In its latest bulletin, DOH said there were 3,276 new cases, bringing the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 594,412.

The Health department also recorded 10,516 new recoveries which brought the total recovered patients to 545,853 while 51 patients died due to the virus bringing the total to 12,516.

DOH said there were 36,043 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the active cases, 90.6 percent were mild, 4.2 percent were asymptomatic, 2.2 percent were critical, 2.1 percent were severe, and 0.91 percent were moderate.

Health Undersecretary and treatment czar Leopoldo Vega earlier expressed concern over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

However, he clarified that it was not yet considered a second wave as the number has yet to reach the August 2020 level of nearly 5,000 cases per day. Ella Dionisio/DMS