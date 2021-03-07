The Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,439 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Saturday, surpassing Friday's 3,045 cases.

This is the highest number of cases for the year and the biggest since October 12, 2020. Total cases are at 591, 138.

Forty two persons died, bringing total fatalities to 12, 465.

There were 160 persons who got well, pushing total recoveries to 535, 350.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier told the ''Laging Handa'' virtual forum there is a ''marked increase'' in cases. "We are not saying it is a wave or a surge.''

She said DOH received reports more patients are being admitted in hospitals due to COVID-19. She added that the DOH meet with heads of hospitals in the NCR and regional directors Saturday morning.

It cannot be proven yet if the COVID South African and UK variants caused the increase in cases.

"Yes, we have different variants being detected. But we need to realize that the surge in cases is really because we did not comply with the health protocols," said Vergeire.

"So, if we continue to see non-compliance to the minimum public health protocols, definitely, the cases will continue to increase. The variants are just aggravating factors," she added.

In a radio interview, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said it is too early to say whether the COVID UK and South African variants caused the surge in cases.

Duque told dzBB that COVID-19 UK variants are three percent of total cases and South African variants two percent.

Guido David, OCTA Research Fellow, told dzBB in a separate interview the rate of increase in new cases is ''quite alarming'', citing that NCR had an average of 500 cases from 900 now.

Vergeire said that the Inter-Agency Task Force is meeting the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and Metro Manila mayors to come up with ''whole of NCR response.'' DMS