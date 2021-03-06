President Rodrigo Duterte hinted on Friday that he will back Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's possible presidential bid in the 2022 elections.

This was after he called Go "president" in front of those attending the Joint National Task Force-Regional Task Force-End Local Communist Armed Conflict Region X Meeting in Cagayan de Oro City.

"President, stand up again," he told Go who was with him on stage, along with other Cabinet officials. Duterte even asked the senator to wave to the people

He said that when a fire occurs in an area, the senator immediately goes to the place to assist the victims.

Duterte described Go as kind and industrious.

While the President has been vocal of apparently endorsing Go as his presidential candidate for the 2022 elections, however, in his previous speeches, he expressed strong opposition for his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's possible presidential bid.

In a text message to reporters, Go said he was not interested to run for president.

"I am very grateful for the trust given to me by the President. Thank you for the trust but I'm not interested," he said.

Go, who was Duterte's special assistant before becoming a senator, said his focus is serving the Filipinos, especially in this time of coronavirus pandemic.

"When it comes to politics, please count me out. Because if we cannot surpass this crisis, we will not be talking anymore about politics," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS