By Ella Dionisio

The director of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) received the COVID-19 Sinovac vaccine as the national government started its immunization program with simultaneous ceremonies in six government hospitals in Metro Manila.

In a vaccination program shortly after 9 am at PGH, Gerardo Legaspi was injected with Sinovac's CoronaVac making him the first Filipino healthcare worker to get it.

The 600,000 doses of Sinovac was donated by the Chinese government and its arrival last Sunday was welcomed by President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday.

Legaspi said around 60 to 80 PGH personnel are scheduled to be vaccinated Monday as the government COVID-19 referral hospital received 1, 200 doses.

Legaspi said he hopes more health workers will be confident to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

Legaspi stayed for 30 minutes to check if there will be any adverse effects.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benjamin Abalos also received his COVID-19 vaccine.

Also vaccinated was NTF Deputy Chief Implementer Vivencio Dizon at the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr and Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque are expected to receive their Sinovac vaccines later Monday.

Galvez urged Filipinos to get vaccinated and not be swayed by misinformation.

"There are fake news, giving warning that it is not good to get vaccinated... But we will not be able to go on new normal, our economy will not be able to recover, we cannot go back to our old lives if we don't get vaccinated," he said

"It's people's moral obligation to receive a vaccine... Let's get vaccinated, no one will be left behind, no one should be left behind," he added.

He again thanked the government of China for the swift delivery of vaccines.

Galvez said they were injected with Sinovac to prove that it is safe and to increase the vaccine confidence of the people.

Roque said Monday simultaneous vaccine rollout brings hope that the Philippines can recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roque thanked all medical frontliners for their sacrifices calling them "heroes".

"Since you are our heroes, it's just right that you will be the first one to receive COVID-19 (vaccine). This is our way to thank all of you," he said.

Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso also urged his citizens to get the vaccine. DMS