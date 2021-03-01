The Department of Health (DOH) recorded more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

In its latest Case Bulletin, the DOH reported 2,113 new cases bringing the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 576,352.

The Health department also recorded 9,418 new recoveries which brought the total of recovered patients to 534,271 while 29 patients died due to the virus bringing the total to 12,318.

DOH said the active COVID-19 cases stood at 29,763.

Of the active cases, 88.7 percent were mild, 5.3 percent were asymptomatic, 2.6 percent were critical, 2.5 percent were severe, and 0.93 percent were moderate.

Last Saturday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said easing the restrictions and the relaxed response of local government units (LGUs) are among the possible reasons why there is an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"First reason is the easing of restrictions in some areas. As we can see, the surge is mostly focused in specific areas in the country," Vergeire said during the Laging Handa public briefing.

She said another reason is some LGUs appear to have relaxed their localized responses to the health crisis, such as in the quarantine, isolation, and contact tracing.

"Another factor is the response of LGUs. They have to continue enhancing their responses," she said.

Vergeire said the public can also be blamed for the rise in COVID-19 cases.

"We have noticed that the minimum public health standards haven't been strictly complied with," she said.

Based on the DOH COVID-19 tracker, top regions with COVID-19 cases were Metro Manila with 234,754, Calabarzon with 97,752, Central Visayas with 40,110, Central Luzon with 38,032 and Western Visayas with 26, 262.

As to the cities and provinces, Quezon City has the highest number of cases at 44,119, followed by Manila City with 29,833 cases; Cavite with 27,007; Laguna with 25,110; and Rizal with 22,581. Ella Dionisio/DMS