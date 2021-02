Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases jumped to 2,651, the highest this year on Friday. The previous high was 2,288 on Feb. 22.

The Department of Health (DOH) said this raised total cases to 571, 327.

Forty six persons died, which brought total fatalities to 12, 247.

There were 561 persons who got well from COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 524. 582.. DMS