President Rodrigo Duterte has urged the Filipinos to set aside differences and cooperate as the country marked on Thursday the 35th anniversary of bloodless Edsa People Power Revolution.

"Guided by the spirit of Edsa, let us set aside our differences and work together in building a legacy that we can proudly leave behind for future generations of Filipinos," Duterte said in his message.

He acknowledged the valor of those who sacrificed to make the liberties that the Filipinos enjoy today possible.

"As we contemplate the relevance of this occasion, let us proceed with renewed hope and optimism towards the realization of our shared aspirations for our nation," Duterte said.

He also expressed hope that the Edsa revolution would serve as a constant reminder for all the Filipinos to remain vigilant in safeguarding the democratic institutions, "preserving our values, and upholding our rights as Filipinos."

Since Duterte assumed the presidency in 2016, he never attended any activity at the People Power Monument in Quezon City, which his predecessors had religiously participated in to commemorate the historical event that ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos and catapulted to power Corazon Aquino.

February 25 is declared as a special non-working holiday in the country. Celerina Monte/DMS