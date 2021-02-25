President Rodrigo Duterte has reiterated that his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, will not run for president in next year's election.

His statement came after Surigao del Sur Gov. Alexander Pimentel, during a briefing in Tandag City on the effects of Tropical Storm "Auring" on Tuesday, urged Duterte to encourage Sara or Senator Christopher Go to seek the presidency to ensure "continuity" of policies, particularly in addressing the communist insurgency.

"Our request is to have continuity. There should be one in the administration who should continue all that you are doing, all the achievement. Because if there will be other president, all of those (policies) will be removed. How about us? There's a need for continuity. So, there's a need to encourage Inday Sara or Senator Bong Go," Pimentel told Duterte.

The President, however, immediately responded, "Inday Sara is not running."

"I have really, really put my foot down. I pity my daughter. The politics here is filthy," he said.

He cited the attacks of former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV against his family, including his 16-year old daughter, whom he claimed was accused by the former lawmaker as a drug lord.

"Be careful of Trillanes. Be watchful. He will sell you to the devil if he becomes (the president)," Duterte said.

In a study by OCTA Research released Monday, Sara emerged as the top contender for president or even vice president in the 2022 polls.

About 22 percent of the respondents wanted the presidential daughter to be the country's next president, followed by Senator Grace Poe with 13 percent; Senator Manny Pacquiao and former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos with 12 percent each; Manila Mayor Isko Moreno with 11 percent; and Vice President Leni Robredo with five percent.

Duterte-Carpio was also the top choice for vice president, garnering 14 percent in the OCTA Research survey. Celerina Monte/DMS