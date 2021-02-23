The Philippines is "ready" to shift to modified general community quarantine by next month although the final decision is still up to President Rodrigo Duterte, said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

In the "Laging Handa" public briefing, the Department of Health chief also expressed belief that the local government units are also prepared if the government decides to further ease the quarantine restrictions.

"So, we are ready. I believe that our LGUs' systems are ready, their health protocols, their quarantine isolation guidelines, infection prevention, control protocols," he said.

He noted that even the LGUs' testing capacities could still accommodate people.

"But what is more important here is their capability to immediately declare localize lockdown. It's not anymore right to have an expanded lockdown," Duque explained.

He believed that it would be more advisable to just conduct granular lockdown, such as per barangay, street, compound, or any specific location where there are COVID-19 cases.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) earlier proposed to place the entire Philippines, including Metro Manila, under MGCQ in order for the economy to further recover amid rising hunger cases.

The Inter-Agency Tasak Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved the recommendation.

The proposal to place the country under MGCQ is part of the agenda in the Cabinet meeting on Monday to be presided over by the President. Celerina Monte/DMS