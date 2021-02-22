Armed men have snatched a cop from the Manila Police District (MPD) in Binondo, Manila on Saturday.

In a television interview, Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco, MPD chief, identified the police officer as Corporal Alan Hilario.

“We can see in the CCTV footage we are reviewing that more or less 10 male captors wearing black hoodies abducted him,” Francisco said.

With the number of suspects, he said there is a possibility that the incident was planned.

Based on the CCTV, the armed suspects used two vehicles and before fleeing the scene, they checked the cop’s motorcycle.

Francisco said Hilario joined the police service in 2014 and has no criminal record.

“His only offense is an administrative case in which he arrived late in attending seminars,” he said.

He said the captors have yet to contact the cop’s family.

Francisco said they are now investigating and asking the police community precinct (PCP) commander to explain why he was alone during his duty when their minimum deployment is two. Ella Dionisio/DMS