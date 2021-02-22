The Bureau of Immigration (BI) barred the entry of 17 Chinese nationals from two separate flights on Wednesday afternoon.

Intercepted first at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 were 16 Chinese nationals who came on board a Pan Pacific Airlines flight from Zhengzhou, China.

According to BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan, Jr., the 16 were allegedly sponsored by a tech company in the Philippines.

However, during interview, the group gave inconsistent statements and failed to establish their purpose of travel. They were unable to present relationship with alleged sponsor in the Philippines, and could not describe the nature of their trip.

“Their purpose was very doubtful, and they gave conflicting statements, hence they were denied entry to the country,” said Manahan.

Also intercepted on the same day at the NAIA Terminal 2 was a Chinese man who arrived via a Philippine Airlines flight from Bangkok, Thailand.

The man claimed to be affiliated with a solar energy company in the Philippines, but was unable to prove his purpose. His documents, according to the BI, were likewise inconsistent with his statements.

All 17 were excluded and boarded on the next available flight back to their port of origin, and their names were included in the Bureau’s blacklist.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente reminded immigration personnel assigned at international ports to remain vigilant despite the issuance of travel restrictions. “While only limited classes of aliens are allowed entry in the Philippines, our immigration officer must remain alert and vigilant to thwart the entry of illegal aliens who may try to come here and work without proper documentation,” he stated. DMS