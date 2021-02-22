Five people, including four children, died after a fire razed their house in Parola, Tondo, Manila on Saturday.

Initial report from the Manila Fire District said the fire started at the second floor of the victims’ house around 11:53 pm.

Victims Jake Loyola, the owner of the house, a 2-year-old boy, an 8-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old boy were trapped inside their burning house.

Five people were also injured during the incident.

Second alarm was declared around 12 midnight and reached up to the fourth alarm around 1:49 am.

It was declared fire out around 6:11 am.

Some 600 people were displaced from the fire while 300 structures were affected.

Investigators said cost of damage to property was placed at P3 million.

In a radio interview, Fire Senior Inspector Gaudencio Magallanes, ground commander, said some firefighters were injured after some residents harassed them.

“They disrupted the operation… We want to put out the fire immediately but, of course, the affected residents want us to respond first to their houses,” Magallanes said.

“(The fire volunteers) backed out after hearing this report,” he added.

The fire officer, however, did not mention how many firefighters and fire volunteers were hurt but he said one firefighter was allegedly stabbed during the operation.

“We will investigate the case to find who should be responsible in the incident,” he said.

Magallanes said they had a hard time putting out the fire due to the narrow streets and the strong winds which fanned the flames in different directions.

The cause of fire has not been determined yet. Ella Dionisio/DMS