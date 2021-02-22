Tropical Storm "Auring" has slightly accelerated while moving northwestward towards the Eastern Visayas- Caraga area and is expected to make a landfall by Monday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Sunday.

In its latest bulletin, Pagasa said Auring was last spotted at 355 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao Del Sur with maximum winds of 65 kph with gusts of up to 80 kph and is moving at 20 kph.

The weather bureau said the tropical storm is forecast to continue moving generally west-northwestward to northwestward in the next two days.

“On the forecast track and its probability cone, this storm may initially make landfall over the Dinagat Islands-Eastern Samar (southern portion including Homonhon Island)-Leyte area tomorrow morning,” it said.

Pagasa said Auring will maintain its strength in the next 12 hours. But the weather forecasting agency said it is not ruling out that it may weaken into a tropical depression before it makes a landfall.

“After landfall, Auring is forecast to weaken considerably due to significant terrain interaction and the increasing wind shear, leading to deterioration into a remnant low within 48 hours, possibly sooner,” it added.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) number 2 is up over the central and southern portions of Eastern Samar (Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Borongan City, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Llorente, Hernani, General Macarthur, Quinapondan, Balangiga, Lawaan, Giporlos, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan), the central and southern portions of Samar (Hinabangan, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Basey, Marabut, Santa Rita), the eastern portion of Leyte (Babatngon, Tacloban City, San Miguel, Alangalang, Santa Fe, Palo, Tanauan, Pastrana, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Julita, Burauen, Dulag, La Paz, Mayorga, Macarthur, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag), the eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago, Sogod, Hinunangan, Libagon, Saint Bernard, Hinundayan, Anahawan, San Juan, Liloan, San Francisco, San Ricardo, Pintuyan) and in Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands.

Meanwhile, TCWS number 1 is hoisted over Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Albay, Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Sagnay, Buhi, Iriga City, Nabua, Bato, Balatan), the eastern portion of Romblon (Magdiwang, San Fernando, Cajidiocan)

Visayas; Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Biliran, the rest of Leyte, the rest of Southern Leyte, Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Kabankalan City, Himamaylan City, Binalbagan, Isabela, Moises Padilla, Hinigaran, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, La Carlota City, Pulupandan, Valladolid, Bago City, Murcia, Bacolod City, Talisay City, Silay City, Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Escalante City, Toboso, Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto), the northern and central portions of Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Estancia, Batad, San Dionisio, Sara, Concepcion, Lemery, Ajuy, San Rafael, Passi City, Bingawan, Calinog, Lambunao, Duenas, San Enrique, Dingle, Anilao, Banate, Janiuay, Badiangan, Pototan, Barotac Nuevo, Dumangas, Mina, Maasin, Alimodian, Leon, Tigbauan, Oton, Iloilo City, Pavia, San Miguel, Cabatuan, Santa Barbara, New Lucena, Zarraga, Leganes, Barotac Viejo), Capiz, Guimaras, the eastern portion of Aklan (Tangalan, Malinao, Makato, Lezo, Numancia, Kalibo, New Washington, Batan, Altavas, Balete, Banga, Madalag, Libacao); and Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and Bukidnon.

Due to Auring, moderate to heavy rains will be experienced in different parts of the country until Tuesday morning.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), rescue operations are now ongoing to the communities affected by the flooding due to the weather disturbance.

NDRRMC said among its top priorities is Surigao del Sur and Surigao Del Norte.

Based on its latest situation report, NDRRMC said a total of 1,410 families or 5,425 individuals were affected in 40 barangays in Davao and Caraga regions.

Of the total, 1,297 families or 5,054 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in 37 evacuation centers while 71 families or 261 persons sought shelter from their relatives.

NDRRMC said 44 houses were partially damaged in Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur while three roads and one bridge were not passable in Eastern Visayas and Davao regions.

Malacanang assured the public that they are closely monitoring the situation.

“The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and line government agencies have been providing relief and assistance to those affected,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

He said the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has relief stockpiles and standby funds amounting to P1,204,692,327.12 while the Department of Health (DOH) prepositioned a total of P19,508,368.70 worth of medicines, medical supplies, health kits in its Centers for Health Development

He added the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has sent its deployable response groups (DRGs) in affected areas to assist in evacuation and rescue operations in coordination with the concerned local government units.

“We ask the public, especially residents of affected areas, to remain vigilant, be prepared and ready for possible evacuation in case their local authorities advise them to do so as a precautionary measure,” Roque said.

He urged the public to regularly check the latest weather advisories and other information related to Auring. Ella Dionisio/DMS