Tropical Storm ''Auring'' slightly weakened as it starts to move northwest, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Saturday.

In its 5 pm bulletin, ''Auring'' was located 400 kilometers east-southeast off Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

''Auring'', with winds of up to 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour, was moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour.

More areas have been placed by Pagasa under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number 1. In Luzon, these were the southeastern portion of Masbate (Cataingan, Cawayan, Dimasalang, Esperanza, Palanas, Pio V. Corpuz, Placer)

Areas in Visayas covered by signal number one were Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Bohol, Siquijor, and the northern portion of Negros Occidental (Bacolod City, Bago City, Cadiz City, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante City, Manapla, Murcia, Sagay City, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, Silay City, Talisay City, Toboso, Victorias City).

In Mindanao, areas under signal number one were Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and Bukidnon.

Winds of 30-60 kilometers per hour may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours, Pagasa said.

Until Saturday night, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Caraga and Eastern Visayas, it added.

On Sunday, moderate to heavy rains are forecast over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Eastern Visayas. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Northern Mindanao, Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Quezon, and the rest of Visayas and Caraga, Pagasa said. DMS