Nearly 5,000 persons were evacuated due to Tropical Storm ''Auring'' in the Caraga Region.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) media liaison officer Easha Mariano said a total of 1,241 families or 4,847 persons were pre-emptively evacuated.

The displaced families were being served inside the 36 evacuation centers within the region.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) also reported that the Coast Guard District Northeastern Mindanao has assisted on Friday the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) in the evacuation of 153 families residing in Barangay Washington and Barangay Canlanipa, Surigao City.

The PCG also monitored a total of 2,148 passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers; 30 vessels; one motorbanca; and 776 rolling cargoes stranded in Northern Mindanao Region, North Eastern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas because of the weather disturbance.

Moreover, 49 vessels and 26 motorbancas are taking shelter.

As of 10 am, the center of Tropical Storm ''Auring'' was last spotted at 595 km East Southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur with maximum winds of 75 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour while moving eastward at 15km/h.

Storm warning signal number one is up over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Bohol, and Siquijor all in Visayas and over the areas of Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, and Lanao del Sur in Mindanao.

The state weather bureau said the center of Auring is "forecast to make landfall over the eastern coast of Caraga Region on Sunday afternoon or evening, then cross Visayas and MIMAROPA throughout the remainder of Sunday through Monday".

"Auring is more likely to remain as a tropical storm until it makes landfall over Caraga. However, there is an increasing likelihood that the storm will weaken into a tropical depression before making landfall," it said. Robina Asido/DMS