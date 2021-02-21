Deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) climbed to 239 on Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday.

This is the second highest number of deaths after the 259 reported in September 14.

This pushed COVID-19 total deaths to 12, 068. On Friday, total deaths were 157.

There were 2,240 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total cases to 559, 288.

Cebu City continued to top the number of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days by date of onset of illness with 2,161. Cebu Province is second with 936 and Quezon City, third with 911.

Manila is fourth with 723 and Davao City, fifth, 625. DMS