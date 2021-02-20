The La Niña phenomenon may extend until the second quarter, the state weather bureau said on Friday.

"According to Pagasa’s (Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration) projections, the La Niña phenomenon being experienced in the Philippines may extend beyond March reaching until April ? May of 2021," the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

Pagasa also noted that "the country can expect a few storms to come within the first half of 2021 but with a lot of rainfall due to the La Niña phenomenon."

Based on the previous forecast of Pagasa, the La Niña phenomenon which officially started in October 2020 was supposed to last only until the first quarter of 2021.

Pagasa said "La Niña is characterized by unusually cool ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific ." Robina Asido/DMS