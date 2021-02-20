The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved a proposal to place the entire Philippines under modified general community quarantine to further open the economy, Malacanang said on Friday.

But the decision is subject to final approval of President Rodrigo Duterte during the Cabinet meeting to be held on Monday, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in television interviews.

He said the shift to MGCQ, the least restrictive quarantine classification, means about 75 percent of the economy will be opened.

"Let's just say that the IATF (members) as well as the Metro Manila mayors have agreed to recommend to the President to implement MGCQ in the whole Philippines," he said.

Metro Manila is among the few places in the country which remains under general community quarantine. It has the largest share in the economy.

"So, since we have this kind of agreement on the part of IATF and Metro Manila mayors, the President may already agree," Roque said.

Under MGCQ, he said, "we will make 75 percent of our economy open."

Roque, who is also the spokesman of IATF, said that mass gatherings and other tourism-related activities will be allowed to have up to 50 percent capacity.

Parks and other amusement areas will also be allowed to open, but with certain number of people also, he said.

He said the local government units could still impose lockdowns in specific places where there are spike in COVID-19 cases.

Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua earlier proposed to place the whole country under MGCQ starting March in order for the economy to fully recover and to address hunger after many Filipinos lost their jobs due to the restrictions being imposed by the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Roque said even if the county may be placed under MGCQ, the minimum health protocols, such as wearing of face mask and face shield, washing of hands, and physical distancing, will continue to be implemented. Celerina Monte/DMS