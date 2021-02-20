The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has removed the March 20, 2020 reckoning period for foreigners who are allowed to enter the Philippines amid the coronavirus pandemic, Malacanang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in an interview with state-run television PTV4, said this was contained in IATF Resolution No. 100 dated Feb. 18, 2020.

"The reckoning period of March 20, 2020, in Paragraph b(1) of Resolution No. 98 dated February 4, 2021, shall be deleted," the Resolution read.

"Effective immediately," the IATF said that those with valid and existing visas are allowed to enter the country.

Holders of valid and existing Special Resident and Retirees Visa and Section 9(A) visas are also allowed entry, provided they present an entry exemption document to the Bureau of Immigration upon arrival, the task force said.

According to an advisory posted on the website of the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, the entry exemption document may be secured from the Department of Foreign Affairs upon endorsement by the relevant national government agency or instrumentality.

In the case of SRRV holders, endorsement must be first secured from the Philippine Retirement Authority and the Department of Tourism.

"The foregoing is without prejudice to immigration laws, rUes, and regulations such that the Commissioner of ImmIgration shall have exclusive prerogative to decide on waiver or recall of exclusion orders for all foreign nationals authorized entry under relevant IATF resolutions, subject to regular reporting to the IATF Secretariat at the end of each calendar month," the IATF said.

Roque said foreign tourists are still not allowed to enter the country. Celerina Monte/DMS