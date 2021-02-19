Malacanang said on Thursday there is no reason for detained opposition Senator Leila de Lima to celebrate after one of her cases was dismissed before a trial court in Muntinlupa City.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a televised press briefing, said that De Lima is still facing two other criminal charges.

"She's still detained because she still has two cases. So, why will she celebrate considering she's still inside the jail?" he said.

The Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court has granted De Lima's demurrer to evidence in one of her drug cases. This means the charge against her in relation to her alleged involvement in the illegal drug trade at New Bilibid Prisons in Muntinlupa City when she was the Justice secretary was weak.

The demurrer to evidence in her other drug-related case was not granted, meaning the trial will continue.

Another drug case is pending before another court in Muntinlupa City.

De Lima, a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, has denied all the charges against her as she accused the Duterte administration of persecuting her. Celerina Monte/DMS