President Rodrigo Duterte has certified as urgent the passage of bills providing indemnification fund for COVID-19 vaccines.

Duterte also granted authority concerned national agencies and local government units to make advance payments exceeding 15 percent of the total contract amount for the procurement of vaccines.

"The President has certified as urgent the bills," said National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. in a televised press briefing.

Galvez was referring to Senate Bill 2057 and House Bill No. 8648, which provide for the indemnification fund in case the COVID-19 vaccines will have adverse effects to the recipients. The bills also give authority to the LGUs to purchase vaccines under the tripartite or multilateral agreement.

Meanwhile, Duterte, through Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, issued on Thursday Memorandum Order No. 51 granting the authority to concerned government agencies for the advance payments for the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines.

"The National Task Force against COVID-19 and the Department of Health are hereby authorized to make advance payments exceeding fifteen percent (15 percent) of the total contract amount for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines," the MO read.

"LGUs that are allowed to procure COVID-19 vaccines under existing laws and issuances, including those relevant to Emergency Use Authorizations, may also make advance payments exceeding the above-stated 15 percent limit, provided they are authorized to do so by the Chief Implementer, subject to the criteria and limits to be established by the NTF and the Department of Health, consistent with applicable laws, rules, and regulations," it added.

Duterte has to issue the order since under the procurement laws and rules, government agencies including LGUs are authorized to make advance payments in an amount not exceeding 15 percent of the contract amount in view of an existing state of calamity, and beyond said limit if with prior approval from the President.

According to the MO, all advance payments to be made pursuant to the Order shall be subject to procurement laws, auditing rules and regulations and other pertinent issuances.

The Order shall take effect immediately as the authority granted shall remain in force and effect until the lifting of the state of calamity due to COVID-19.

Galvez said the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines could be fast-tracked after Duterte certified as urgent the passage of the bills that would provide indemnification fund and with the issuance of the MO. Celerina Monte/DMS