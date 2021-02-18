Some 2,000 hogs from South Cotabato have arrived in Manila as part of the government's effort to address the shortage of pork products in the National Capital Region, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the hogs were brought in Vitas Slaughterhouse in Tondo, Manila.

"These will be dispatched to various markets here in Metro Manila," he said in an interview with state-run television station PTV4.

Roque said that transporting hogs from Mindanao to Metro Manila is part of the government's effort to address the shortage of pork products, which has been causing their prices to surge.

He expressed hope that with additional pork supply, prices in the market would at least meet the price cap that President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered imposed.

For 60 days since February 8, Duterte has ordered the price ceiling for some pork and chicken products in Metro Manila.

Roque said the government is trying to find other solutions to address the pork shortage, such as possible importation.

The government is also attributing the pork shortage on the African swine fever that has affecting the country's hog industry. Celerina Monte/DMS