The possibility of the Taal Volcano to have a phreatic explosion has been increasing, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Wednesday.

Phivolcs head Renato Solidum Jr., in the "Laging Handa" public briefing, said they have monitored longer tremors around the volcano.

"There's an increasing possibility of phreatic eruption or explosion like what happened in the initial part of January 12, 2020 activity of the Taal Volcano," he said.

But he said this kind of activity could affect only the island where the volcano is located.

"That's why we're reminding that no people should be allowed to enter the permanent danger zone in the entire volcano island or whole island," Solidum said.

He said the current activity of the volcano has something to do with its explosion last year.

Solidum said since Taal Volcano's explosion last year, there is gradual replacement of magma beneath the volcano.

"And that could possibly be the one releasing the gas that causes the water under the Taal Volcano to become hot, resulting to more tremors and acidity and warming of the main crater," he explained. Celerina Monte/DMS