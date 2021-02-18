The Philippine government has submitted to the World Health Organization-COVAX facility all requirements, including the indemnification agreements with the manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, an official said on Wednesday.

This as President Rodrigo Duterte is still studying if he would certify as urgent the passage of the indemnification bill.

"In the process of studying the certification," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

But despite having no law yet that would indemnify Filipinos who would have adverse reaction due to COVID-19 vaccination, National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said, "we have signed and submitted the requirements, including the indemnification agreements for Pfizer and AstraZeneca."

Officials earlier said the reason for the delay in the delivery of the 117,000 doses of PFizer vaccines was due to the absence of an indemnification fund.

Asked when is the specific arrival of vaccines from COVAX facility after the signing of indemnification agreement, Galvez could not say.

He said the manufacturers were still concerned on possible lawsuit in case their vaccines would have side effects.

"Our talks with COVAX at the same time with the local country head here of Pfizer continue...to assure that we are doing everything to have mutual protection for the government and the manufacturer in this vaccination program," he said.

He also assured that the COVAX and the pharmaceutical companies that the government is prepared to handle the vaccines, including Pfizer, which is the most critical as its drugs have to be stored in a very cool place.

NTF Deputy Chief Implementer Vivencio Dizon said the indemnification agreement means it would be the government and not the vaccine manufacturers who would be held liable in case of adverse effects of the vaccines.

The government is eyeing the delivery of Pfizer vaccines within the month. Celerina Monte/DMS