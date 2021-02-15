Eight deaths from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported by the Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday.

This brought total fatalities to 11, 515.

While new cases reached 1,928, bringing the total to 549. 176, a big number of recoveries reduced active cases.

A total of 10, 967 got well from COVID-19, putting total recoveries at 511, 743. Active cases went down to 25, 918.

In its Feb. 13 report, the DOH said Cebu City topped the list of areas with the most number of new cases in the last 14 days by date of onset of illness.

Cebu City had 1,848, followed by Quezon City's 921 and Cebu Province with 892.

Davao City was fourth with 836 and Manila, fifth, 659. DMS