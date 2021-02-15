Authorities seized P50 million worth of endangered giant clam shells in a law enforcement operation in Negros Oriental last Friday.

The entrapment operation was conducted by operating units of the Crime Investigation and Detection Group regional office, Negros Oriental provincial office, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Bayawan City Police Station, Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office and 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company at the vicinity of Brgy. Pagatban, Bayawan.

During the operation the government operatives arrested certain a Ricarido Dela Cruz Jr. for possessing an endangered species and unlawfully selling 1,000 kgs of giant clams or taklobo worth P5 million to a police decoy.

"Seized from the possession of suspect were the entrapment money; 1,000 kilos giant clams shells that were the subject of sale; and part of the total inventory of 10, 000 more or less kilos of giant clams seized in plain view valued at P50 Million (selling price); one unit cal .45 colt pistol; one mag for cal .45; 7 live ammunition for cal .45," the police said.

Initial police investigation said a certain Yan Hu Liang alias Sunny who is still at large is the owner of endangered species with estimated international market value of P 918 Million.

"Dela Cruz and alias Sunny are found violating the RA 8550 as amended by RA 10654 known as the Fisheries Code of the Philippines in relation to Fisheries Administrative Order 208 "Conservation of Rare , Threatened and Endangered Fishery Species", police said.

Police temporarily detained Dela Cruz at Bayawan City Police Station pending the filing of complaint for violating RA 8550 as amended by RA 10654 and RA 10591, while Sunny as owner will be facing case for violating RA 8550 as amended by RA 10654. Robina Asido/DMS