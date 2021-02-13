Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Lt. General Cirilito Sobejana said Friday Lt. Gen Jose Faustino, Eastern Mindanao Command chief, will be acting commanding general of the Philippine Army.

“An order was given by Malacanang… He will be the next CGPA (commanding general of the Philippine Army) but on acting capacity because he has less than one year remaining in the military service,” Sobejana told reporters.

Sobejana said a commanding general should have at least one year of service remaining before he retires.

Sobejana said Faustino has a high level of expertise when it comes to peace and security efforts making him fitted for his new assignment.

Asked who will be the new commander of Eastern Mindanao Command, Sobejana said they have yet to discuss this.

“We cannot select the successor if we have not determined what will be the ensuing vacancy so we consider EastMinCom as an ensuing vacancy,” he said.

Prior to his appointment as the AFP chief, Sobejana was the commanding general of the Philippine Army. Ella Dionisio/DMS