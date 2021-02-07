The Department of National Defense (DND) stressed the significance of acquiring more Black Hawk helicopters for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) following mishaps of Huey choppers.

"The Department of National Defense aims to address the need to upgrade and expand the helicopter fleet of the Armed Forces of the Philippines by acquiring more of the Black Hawk transport helicopters, which are versatile workhorses that are capable of performing various functions in a variety of situations," said Arsenio Andolong, DND spokesperson said on Saturday.

"For instance, they can and will be used in airlifting relief goods and first responders during disasters, as well as ferry supplies such as perishable vaccines and medicines to far-flung areas that are difficult to reach by land," he said.

"The Black Hawk transport helicopters will evacuate people during emergencies, and can fly critically-ill or injured patients to medical facilities when time is of the essence," Andolong noted.

"For a country constantly beset by calamities and currently battling a pandemic, transport helicopters like the Black Hawks are an absolutely necessary asset in our inventory that will allow the Armed Forces to respond efficiently and effectively to critical situations," he added.

The DND issued its statement after President Rodrigo Duterte approved the acquisition of 15 more Black Hawk helicopters to allow the Philippine Air Force (PAF) to finally decommission its fleet of Huey helicopters following the crash in Bukidnon last January where seven soldiers died. Robina Asido/DMS