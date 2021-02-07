The Department of Health (DOH) said around 30 percent of children aged 9 to 59 months in Metro Manila received anti-measles and rubella vaccinations.

"In the whole region of Metro Manila around 30 percent of children age 9 months to 59 months were vaccinated," said Corazon Flores, regional director, DOH-Metro Manila Center for Health Development (DOH-MMCD) in the ''Laging Handa'' virtual briefing on Saturday.

Flores stressed the importance of anti-measles and rubella vaccinations to avoid the outbreak of these diseases in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In 2020, the case of measles went down to 200 but in 2019 the cases reached up to 8,550. We declared measles outbreak as many were confined while other patients died. We do not want this to happen again that is why we are conducting widespread anti-measles and rubella vaccination in Metro Manila," she said.

"In 2020 because we have (COVID-19) pandemic, the parents were afraid to bring their children outside or to the health center for vaccinations," she added.

Flores said the vaccination campaign which was launched on January 29, 2021 formally started on February 1 and will last until the end of the month.

"In Metro Manila from Feb. 1 to 28, we will conduct widespread vaccination against measles and rubella in our health centers and temporary vaccination posts, like in schools and basketball court," she said.

"We have our widespread vaccination of anti-measles and rebula in NCR, Regions 3, 4A and in Visayas region," she added.

Flores encouraged parents to support the immunization program of the DOH and assured that health workers will follow health protocols during the vaccination.

"We will follow the health protocols during our vaccinations," she said.

"Let us bring our children age 9 months up to 59 months to all our vaccination posts or temporary vaccination posts in your area. Our vaccines are safe, free and we have been using these for a long time now, so for the safety of our children let us support the anti-measles and rubella immunization activity," she added. Robina Asido/DMS