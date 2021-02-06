Foreign nationals with valid and existing visas who were barred from entering when most parts of the Philippines were placed under lockdown in March last year due to coronavirus pandemic will be allowed entry starting February 16 subject to compliance with the conditions, Malacanang said on Friday.

The decision was reached during the meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Thursday.

"The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Thursday, February 4, 2021, allowed the entry to the Philippines of foreign nationals with visas issued as of March 20, 2020, and still valid and existing at the time of entry, and who were not permitted to enter the country under previous IATF resolutions," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

Foreigners who are holders of valid and existing Special Resident and Retirees Visas and Section 9 (A) visas as long as they present an entry exemption document to the Bureau of Imigration upon arrival are also allowed to enter the country, he said.

Asked if foreign tourists are still banned, Roque, who is also the spokesman of the IATF, said, "Tourists (are) not allowed still unless with exemption."

He said the exemption is case to case but should have endorsement from individual departments, for example the Department of Energy for energy-related concerns.

The new resolution shall take effect on February 16.

Roque said the foreign nationals who are allowed to enter should they decide to come to the Philippines should have pre-booked accommodation for at least six nights in an accredited quarantine hotel/facility; should subject to COVID-19 testing at the quarantine hotel/facility on the 6th day from date of arrival; and subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry.

"This expanded list, however, is without prejudice to existing immigration laws, rules and regulations. The Commissioner of Immigration has the exclusive prerogative to decide on waiver or recall of exclusion orders for all foreign nationals allowed to enter the country under relevant IATF resolutions," Roque said. Celerina Monte/DMS