More than a million pesos worth of cash and jewelry were stolen in a robbery incident in Manila on Wednesday morning.

In a report, the Manila Police District (MPD) said the incident happened at the jewelry store near Pearl Blossom Hotel at CM Recto Avenue, Sta. Cruz, Manila at 7 am.

The victim was identified by police as Teodulo Cay, 73, a businessman residing at 1543 CM Recto Avenue, Sta. Cruz.

Based on an initial report, the victim just opened his jewelry store when the suspect suddenly appeared and at gun point took one Louis Vuitton color black bag of the victim and immediately fled towards Florentino Torres St.

The report shows that the Louis Vuitton bag contains jewelries worth around one million pesos and cash amounting to five hundred thousand pesos.

The still unidentified suspect was wearing black T-shirt, white short, black cap and is around 5'4' in height during the incident. Robina Asido/DMS