The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Tuesday deferred imposing fines and penalties for persons who violate the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act as they focus on a massive information and education campaign to enlighten people.

“By operation of law, the Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act is effective as of today. What we will do is we will not strictly impose the fines and penalties,” DOTr Assistant Secretary Goddes Libiran said in a press conference.

Libiran said there will be no apprehension for drivers or parents that will not be using a car restraint system or car seat for their children aged 12 years old and below.

“What will be the focus of the Department of Transportation and Land Transportation Office (LTO) is the massive information and education campaign so that people will fully understand what they should do to comply with the law,” she said.

Last week, LTO Deputy Director for Law Enforcement Roberto Valera said the issuance of fines and show cause orders might happen in three to six months.

Libiran said the deferment is in consideration with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis the country is facing.

In a statement, DOTr said part of the campaign is the roll out of information regarding the law, targeting teachers, school officials, children, medical practitioners and manufacturers, retailers, importers of car seats.

“Currently, the LTO is in the process of finalizing enforcement protocols, considering that special training is needed due to the involvement of children,” it said.

“We reiterate that this road safety measure was adopted by the State, with the primary intention of protecting, and upholding the welfare of our children,” it added. Ella Dionisio/DMS