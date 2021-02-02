Two Filipinos were arrested Sunday evening after they allegedly tried to bribe police investigators handling the case of a Frenchman who was arrested in Pampanga last January 29

Philippine National Police chief General Debold Sinas said a businessman from Dau, Mabalacat City named Aaron Christian Bolus, 31, and his driver were arrested in an entrapment operation inside the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) field office in Angeles City.

Sinas said Bolus bribed the police officers with P1.5 million for the release of Julien Barrier.

Barrier was arrested by CIDG operatives last Friday at the Clark International Speedway, Clark Freeport, Mabalacat City, Pampanga as he was a subject of a mission order issued by the Bureau of Immigration.

According to BI records, Barrier is listed in the database of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) for his case involving illegal drugs in Paris.

“The PNP is committed to help the Interpol bring Barrier to justice,” Sinas said.

“Let this arrest serve as a warning to those who will attempt to help him. We will jail you as well,” he added.

The suspects will be charged for violating Art. 212 (Corruption of Public Official) of the Revised Penal Code. Ella Dionisio/DMS