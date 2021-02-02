An official from the Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday said parents who have three or more kids aged 12 years old and below and also those who have kids taller for their age should consider upgrading their vehicles as they need to have a car restraint system or car seats starting February 2.

In a radio interview, Clarence Guinto, LTO National Capital Region ? West Director was asked about the safety of children once the parents follow the Republic Act 11229 or the “Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act”

Guinto said there are different types of car seats depending on the children’s age.

“Maybe (the parents) should have a bigger car,” he said.

As not many families in the country own a SUV-type of motorcar, Guinto said they will study how to address this concern.

The LTO official said parents who will not follow the law will not be penalized for now as their enforcers are still studying how to properly check vehicles as children are concerned.

“There will be no apprehension… Our enforcers are still undergoing training since children are involved,” Guinto said.

Under the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR), enforcers must ensure that child passengers will not be subjected to any form of distress during the apprehension.

He said they are also addressing regulating the tint of car windows and preparing for fitting stations in their regional and district offices.

Guinto appealed for the public's cooperation as the law is intended for the protection of children.

Last Friday, the LTO said they are finalizing their enforcement protocol for the law.

According to LTO Deputy Director for Law Enforcement Roberto Valera, issuance of fines and show cause orders might happen in three to six months.

Fines for drivers who will violate the law will be from P1, 000 to P5,000 while makers and retailers that will sell unlicensed and expired car seats will be fined from P50,000 to P100,000.

R.A. 11229 was signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in February 2019. Ella Dionisio/DMS