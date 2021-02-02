President Rodrigo Duterte has issued an executive order imposing a mandatory price ceiling on selected pork and chicken products in Metro Manila for at least two months.

EO No. 124, which he signed on Monday, February 1, set the pork prices for kasim (pork shoulder )/pigue (leg cut) at P270 per kilo. For liempo it is set at P300 per kilo, and for dressed chicken P160 per kilo.

Duterte noted that the country's reduced local pork output due to the outbreak of the African Swine Fever has significantly affected the supply and prices of pork in the market.

"The current retail prices of basic necessities in the National Capital Region such as pork and chicken have increased significantly, causing undue burden to Filipinos, especially the underprivileged and marginalized," he said.

"To address the rising food prices, the Department of Agriculture recommends the imposition of a price ceiling on selected pork and chicken products in the NCR...it is imperative and urgent to ensure that basic necessities are adequate, affordable and accessible to all," Duterte said.

The Order shall take effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation, and shall remain in full force and effect for 60 days from said date, unless it is extended by Duterte upon recommendation of the DA. Celerina Monte/DMS