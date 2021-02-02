The Philippine government is ready to repatriate the Filipinos in Myanmar in the event the situation there worsens, Malacanang said on Monday.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in the meantime, refused to comment on the internal situation in the Southeast Asian country following the military coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with her National League Democracy party.

"As to what is happening in Myanmar, we don't want to comment yet because as of now our main interest is the safety of the Filipinos in Myanmar," he said.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, as of June 2020, there were 1,273 Filipinos in Myanmar. Many work in the manufacturing industry as supervisors and a number also work for the United Nations agencies and other international organizations.

Roque said the Palace expects the Philippine Embassy in Yangon to ensure the protection and safety of the Filipinos in Myanmar.

"Our Armed Forces is on standby if there is need to airlift or (ready to send) the ships of our Philippine Navy if there is a need to repatriate the Filipinos in Myanmar," he added.

According to Myanmar military, it had to detain Suu Kyi, Myanmar President Win Myint and other NLD leaders in response to supposed election fraud. Celerina Monte/DMS