President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the placing of Metro Manila and 13 other provinces and cities under the general community quarantine from February 1 to February 28, Malacanang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in an announcement made in state-run PTV4, said those under GCQ are the entire National Capital Region and the provinces of Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, and Mountain Province, and Baguio City, all in Cordillera Administrative Region.

Also under GCQ are Batangas in Region IV-A or Calabarzon; Tacloban City in Region VIII or Eastern Visayas; Davao del Norte and Davao City in Region XI; and Lanao del Sur and Iligan City in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Santiago City, Ormoc City, and all other areas are placed under modified general community quarantine, Roque said.

"The abovementioned risk-level classifications will take effect starting Monday, February 1 until February 28, 2021," he added.

MGCQ is the most relaxed quarantine classification imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, followed by GCQ, as part of the measure to contain the spread of coronavirus disease. Celerina Monte/DMS