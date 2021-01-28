President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Army chief Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana as the incoming Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

Sobejana will succeed AFP chief Gen. Gilbert Gapay, who is set to retire on February 4 when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 56.

"We are confident that General Sobejana will continue to modernize our military and undertake reform initiatives to make the Armed Forces truly professional in its mandate as the protector of the people and the State," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

"We wish General Sobejana all the best in his new tour of duty as we pray for his success," he added.

Sobejana is a recipient of the country's highest military award, the Medal for Valor, an award equivalent to the Congressional Medal of Honor of the United States of America, for his heroic combat exploits.

A graduate of the Philippine Military Academy Batch 1987, Sobejana served as the Commandant of the Scout Ranger Training School; Commander of the Civil-Military Operations Group (now Regiment), Philippine Army; Commander of Joint Task Force Sulu; Commander of the 6th Infantry “Kampilan” Division, Philippine Army; and Commander of Western Mindanao Command. Celerina Monte/DMS