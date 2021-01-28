The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said they will have to study first if colchicine can be used in treating COVID-19 in the country just like how it is being used in Canada.

In a press conference in Taguig City, Secretary Francisco Duque III said colchicine, an anti-inflammatory drug, is a kind of medication being used by patients who have gouty arthritis.

“Now, there are studies that show that colchicine has a good effect on those who are infected with COVID-19 and they are also studying now if this can stop COVID-19 infection,” Duque said.

Duque said the government has a technical advisory group of experts that will study this kind of medicine.

“Right now, we are studying this and we have experts, the technical advisory group of experts that is guiding the IATF also on what we are doing at the policy level,” he said.

“It is possible for us to have a trial of this medicine here but we will first get the protocol that is being used by Canada,” he added.

Duque reminded the public to consult first their doctors before using the medicine against COVID-19.

According to a news report, a Canadian research showed that colchicine can significantly reduce the risk of complications and death from COVID-19. Ella Dionisio/DMS