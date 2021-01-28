Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Wednesday said the COVID-19 vaccine will just have the same effect whether a person will receive it on their arms or buttocks.

“The effects are just the same because the vaccine is creating an immune response. What is immune response? We will have soldiers inside our bodies that are called antibodies,” Duque said in a press conference in Taguig City.

Duque made the statement after Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Tuesday that President Rodrigo Duterte will be injected on his buttocks that’s why his immunization cannot be made public.

However, Duque said the protocol is the vaccine will be injected in the arms because it is easier and faster.

On the decision of Duterte to not publicize his vaccination, Duque appealed for understanding and to respect the President’s decision.

“What the president has said, let us respect that. His decision is the same as the monarchy of England. The Queen of England did not want to be vaccinated in full view of the public. So let’s respect the choice of the President,” he said.

“Hopefully, he might still change his mind because we know that there are many world leaders who openly have themselves vaccinated in public,” he added.

Asked again if they are ready to be vaccinated, Duque said he is ready.

“We are ready to be vaccinated if permitted by the people… Hopefully once we are vaccinated, we will not be criticized… I am calling everyone to understand that the vaccine we will choose was carefully studied, high quality and effective,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS