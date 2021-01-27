A total of 13 Fraser dolphins died due to blast fishing in Del Gallego, Camarines Sur on Tuesday, according to the regional Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

According to regional BFAR spokesperson Nonie Enolva, twenty five dolphins were reported stranded in the shorelines of Barangay Magais 1, around 4 a.m.

“Apparently, out of 25, 13 have died,” Enolva said in a phone interview with The Daily Manila Shimbun.

“As to the cause of stranding and eventual death, we are certain that it was due to blast fishing based on the hemorrhages in almost the entire body and blood oozing from the mouth, eyes and ears of the dolphins,” she said.

Enolva said these are all indications that dynamite was used.

She said the blast fishing might have transpired in the nearby towns and the dolphins just happened to find sanctuary in the barangay due to the trauma.

“According to the residents, they have not heard any explosion last night,” the official said.

“It might be in Ragay Gulf because that is known as a hotspot of blast fishing,” she added.

The dolphins who survived the incident were returned to the sea.

In a statement, Enolva said the carcasses will be preserved by icing on site. Ella Dionisio/DMS