The Philippines has to wait for a study in Norway to determine if the death of some of its elderly people were related to coronavirus vaccines that were injected on them, a government expert said on Monday.

Some 29 senior citizens in Norway died after they received Pfizer vaccines, news reports said.

"I am going to give my thoughts on this 29 (deaths) in Norway, that should be investigated because if you look at the other countries like US, UK or Canada who are also using Pfizer vaccine, not many have died and it's only unique in Norway," said Rontgene Solante of state-run San Lazaro Hospital.

He said part of the investigation is to determine if the elderly people have comorbidities.

"And if you look at the side effect, the adverse event of a vaccine, rarely the vaccine will elicit side effect if it is given more than two months. You can really see the adverse event that it's severe within two months of the vaccine," added Solante, a member of the government vaccine expert panel.

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration has so far only granted emergency use authority to Pfizer for the use if its COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in the same press briefing, echoed the position of Solante that there is a need to determine if the death of the elderly in Norway was due to the vaccine.

"Let us not have a conclusion yet," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS