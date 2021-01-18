The number of coronavirus disease cases in the Philippines has breached half a million level 10 months after the government imposed a lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus, according to the Department of Health.

In its latest Case Bulletin, the DOH said the country has now 500,577 confirmed COVID-19 cases after it lodged 1,895 new cases.

The highest number of new cases were recorded in Davao City with 107, Quezon City with 106, Isabela with 65, Pampanga with 63, and Bulacan with 62.

The Health department said 5,868 patients have recently recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 465,991, while 11 patients succumbed to the virus which brought the total fatalities to 9,895.

The active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 24,691.

Of the active cases, 84.6 percent were mild, 6.6 percent were asymptomatic, 5.3 percent were critical, 3 percent were severe, and 0.47 percent were moderate.

With the new COVID-19 variant found in the country, the DOH reminded the public to continue following the minimum public health standards such as wearing face masks and face shields and observing physical distancing. Ella Dionisio/DMS