Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Debold Sinas ordered the dismissal of the chief of the Zamboanga City Police Office- Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) after he tested positive for illegal drugs.

Sinas said Major Jivertson Pelovello was among 60 personnel from Zamboanga City Police Office who underwent drug testing last December 18, 2020.

Pelovello was initially screened and the subsequent confirmatory test last January 6 yielded positive results.

“Pelovello has been reassigned to the Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Section of Police Regional Office 9 while undergoing pre-charge investigation and summary dismissal proceedings,” the PNP chief said.

Sinas said Pelovello has been disarmed of his issued firearms and slapped with corresponding administrative charges.

The PNP chief vowed to spare no one in the ongoing program to purge the police ranks of drug users.

“Anybody who will test positive for drug use does not deserve to stay in the service any minute longer,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS